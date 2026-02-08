default-cbs-image
Spencer (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Portland, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Spencer will miss the tail end of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set due to a sore right ankle. The 25-year-old's absence could mean more opportunities for Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Spencer's next chance to play will come Monday at Golden State.

