Spencer (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Portland, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Spencer will miss the tail end of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set due to a sore right ankle. The 25-year-old's absence could mean more opportunities for Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Spencer's next chance to play will come Monday at Golden State.