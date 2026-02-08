Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spencer (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Portland, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Spencer will miss the tail end of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set due to a sore right ankle. The 25-year-old's absence could mean more opportunities for Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Spencer's next chance to play will come Monday at Golden State.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Pops for team-high 18 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Not starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Nets 16 points on seven shots•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Hands out 13 assists•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Drops 11 dimes in loss•