Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Drops 11 dimes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spencer notched 21 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 133-127 loss to the Pelicans.
Spencer was highly efficient and effective Friday despite the loss, logging his fourth double-double of the season and his first in which he topped 20 points. The 25-year-old may not be locked in as an everyday starter when Ja Morant (elbow) is healthy, but Spencer regularly makes an impact whenever called upon this year.
