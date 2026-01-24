Spencer notched 21 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 133-127 loss to the Pelicans.

Spencer was highly efficient and effective Friday despite the loss, logging his fourth double-double of the season and his first in which he topped 20 points. The 25-year-old may not be locked in as an everyday starter when Ja Morant (elbow) is healthy, but Spencer regularly makes an impact whenever called upon this year.