Spencer racked up 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Friday's Summer League 92-78 loss to the Celtics.

After sitting during Tuesday's game, Spencer was one of four players for the Grizzlies to crack double digits in the scoring column. GG Jackson (16), Armando Bacot (14) and Jaylen Wells (13) also made an impact offensively against Boston.