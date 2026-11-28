Spencer notched 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 114-109 win over Minnesota.

Spencer's five combined steals and blocks were particularly noteworthy for a player whose offensive skill set revolves largely around perimeter shooting. He also dished out more assists than Ty Jerome and Javon Small, highlighting his ability to contribute as a secondary playmaker. While fantasy managers shouldn't count on this level of defensive production regularly, Spencer's versatility gives him considerably more upside in category leagues than players who rely exclusively on three-point shooting to generate value.