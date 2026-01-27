Spencer finished with five points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 108-99 loss to the Rockets.

Spencer matched his season-best mark of 13 assists, a figure he's reached three times this campaign. This wasn't Spencer's best night shooting the ball, but he looks poised to have some solid fantasy appeal in the absence of Ja Morant (elbow). Across 12 starts this season, Spencer holds averages of 11.7 points, 9.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per contest.