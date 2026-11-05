Spencer recorded seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 loss to Indiana.

Spencer made his presence felt as a facilitator, leading both teams with nine assists while adding six rebounds in an efficient performance off the bench. He committed just two turnovers and continues to provide Memphis with a reliable secondary playmaking option. Although his scoring output remains modest, Spencer's passing production gives him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.