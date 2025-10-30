Spencer recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 victory over the Suns.

Spencer produced his best game of the young campaign with season-high marks in minutes (19) and assists (6) as the Grizzlies improved to 3-2. Spencer seems to have pulled ahead as the eighth man in the rotation, but keep in mind that the Grizzlies are currently far from full strength with several guys still injured.