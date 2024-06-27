The Grizzlies selected Spencer with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Spencer was a five-year collegiate player who stepped into the spotlight after transferring to UConn for his final season in 2023-24. He helped lead the Huskies to their second straight national title, averaging 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over 33.0 minutes per contest in 40 total appearances. If Spencer is able to carve out a career at the NBA level, it will likely be on the back of his elite shooting ability, as he converted 44 percent of his 5.6 three-point attempts per contest at UConn.