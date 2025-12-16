Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Hits for 27 points in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spencer logged 27 points (9-13 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 121-103 win over the Clippers.
Spencer was scintillating beyond the arc, drilling seven of his 10 three-point attempts in the win. Monday marked the first time that Spencer passed the 30-minute threshold, and if Ja Morant's (ankle) injury persists after the upcoming two-day break, the second-year pro will be in line for another usage bump.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Perfect from field Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Ties season high with seven dimes•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Leading scorer in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Stays hot off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Hits three triples in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Solid production continues•