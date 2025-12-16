Spencer logged 27 points (9-13 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 121-103 win over the Clippers.

Spencer was scintillating beyond the arc, drilling seven of his 10 three-point attempts in the win. Monday marked the first time that Spencer passed the 30-minute threshold, and if Ja Morant's (ankle) injury persists after the upcoming two-day break, the second-year pro will be in line for another usage bump.