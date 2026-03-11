This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Iffy for Thursday
Spencer is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to lower-back soreness.
Spencer is at risk of missing the first leg of this back-to-back. The Grizzlies could need each of back Javon Small, Jahmai Mashack and Rayan Rupert to play a significant role in the backcourt Thursday.