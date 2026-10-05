Spencer is in the mix for a spot in the Grizzlies' starting five to begin the 2026-27 season, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen are competing for the starting point guard job with Ja Morant now in Portland, though there's also a battle for starting spots on the wings in Memphis. Cedric Coward, Jerami Grant and Jaylen Wells are all competing with Spencer for a role in the first unit. The 26-year-old shot an impressive 44.8 percent from beyond the arc in 2025-26, averaging 11.1 points and 2.0 triples per game across 72 regular-season games (20 starts). Spencer also averaged 5.6 assists per tilt and could operate as a secondary playmaker in the Grizzlies' starting five. Regardless, he should continue seeing a sizable role for a rebuilding Memphis squad.