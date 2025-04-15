Spencer, who is on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, is ineligible for the NBA postseason.

Spencer played in 25 games on the NBA level, averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old guard suited up for eight games with the G League's Memphis Hustle, finishing with averages of 23.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 49.3 percent from beyond the arc.