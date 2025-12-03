Spencer ended Tuesday's 126-119 loss to the Spurs with 21 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and six assists across 22 minutes off the bench.

The 21 points were a season high for Spencer, who led the Grizzlies in scoring on the night in a very efficient performance. The second-year guard has stepped up with Ja Morant (calf) on the sidelines, scoring in double digits in seven of the eight games the Memphis star has missed so far while averaging 14.4 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.9 boards in 23.5 minutes a contest from the second unit.