Spencer ended with 19 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Rockets.

Spencer ended up leading the Grizzlies in scoring despite coming off the bench and playing only 19 minutes, as he drained five triples in his time on the court. While Spencer hasn't been the most consistent offensively, he is averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 2.3 threes on the season and is worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues moving forward.