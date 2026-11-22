Spencer recorded nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 104-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Despite the return of Ty Jerome from a hip injury, Spencer maintained a sizeable role, playing at least 30 minutes for the fourth time in the past five games. Those in standard leagues should check the waiver wire, just in case Spencer was dropped. While he could certainly end up trending in that direction, this performance should provide some hope when it comes to his ROS value. With that said, Cameron Boozer was also out due to an ankle injury, while Javon Small was sidelined due to personal reasons.