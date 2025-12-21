Spencer posted 19 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 130-122 loss to Washington.

Spencer reclaimed the fill-in role for Ja Morant (ankle) after a one-game absence and hit the double-double milestone for the first time this season. Spencer's usage should remain high with Morant and Vince Williams (knee) sidelined, but both players may return in time for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder.