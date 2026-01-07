Spencer recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 win over San Antonio.

Spencer capped off a strong performance, connecting on a baseline mid-range jumper with only seconds remaining, sealing what was an impressive victory. With Ja Morant (calf) sidelined yet again, Spencer is suddenly back on the standard league radar. He should be rostered everywhere, at least until Morant has strung together multiple games.