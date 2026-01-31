Spencer contributed 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 24 minutes during Friday's 114-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Spencer was uber-efficient Friday evening, with his first, and only miss, not coming until midway through the fourth quarter. The sophomore guard has been heating up over the past four games, churning out top-80 value behind averages of 11.5 points, 8.3 assists and 2.0 triples per contest.