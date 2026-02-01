Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spencer won't start against the Timberwolves on Saturday.
With Ty Jerome (calf) entering the starting five in his regular-season debut, Spencer will slide to the second unit. In 31 appearances off the bench so far this season, the sharpshooter has averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 50.7 percent from downtown in 21.5 minutes per game.
