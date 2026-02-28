Spencer supplied 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 124-105 win over Dallas.

After totaling 12 points on 31.3 percent shooting from the field over his previous three outings, Spencer bounced back with a game-high 25 points in this one. He was the only player to score more than 16 and reached the 20-point mark for the second time this month. The sharpshooter hasn't logged fewer than 20 minutes since Jan. 18 and will likely continue to see significant playing time regardless of whether he starts. While Friday's scoring outburst is encouraging, Spencer had failed to reach double-digit points in five of his previous six appearances entering the contest.