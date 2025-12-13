Spencer had 20 points (6-6 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 130-126 loss to the Jazz.

Spencer made the most of his minutes off the bench, making each of his shots from the field and also putting up solid numbers as a playmaker. Spencer is making a strong case to earn more minutes. He's scored in double digits in each of his last nine outings off the bench, averaging 15.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists across 25.1 minutes per game in that span.