Spencer amassed 18 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 135-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The second-year guard led Memphis in scoring on the night as he adjusts back to being on the second unit. The team's backcourt is getting crowded even with Ja Morant (elbow) still sidelined, as Ty Jerome (calf) made his season debut Jan. 31 and Scotty Pippen (toe) followed Friday, and the Grizzlies seem more comfortable having Spencer on the second unit. Over the last three games in that role, he's averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.7 threes and 2.3 boards in 26.0 minutes.