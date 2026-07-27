Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Primed for significant role

Spencer (back) should have a significant role next season after the Grizzlies traded away Ja Morant to the Trail Blazers earlier this offseason.

Memphis has a three-way competition brewing for No. 1 point guard duties ahead of training camp, featuring Scotty Pippen (toe), Ty Jerome (ankle) and Spencer. Even if he fails to seize a starting position to open the year, Spencer is far more likely than D'Angelo Russell to play meaningful minutes in the backcourt off the bench for the rebuilding Grizzlies. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger) also agreed to a buyout with Memphis on Saturday, further improving Spencer's chances of claiming a big role with the second unit.