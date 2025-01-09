Spencer (thumb) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Spencer might be unable to take the floor Thursday against Houston due to soreness in his left thumb. The 24-year-old guard has played in only 10 games for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 4.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.