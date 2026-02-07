default-cbs-image
Spencer (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Spencer is dealing with right ankle soreness and is in jeopardy of missing the second leg of this back-to-back set. If the 25-year-old guard isn't cleared to suit up, Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would likely see increased playing time, especially if Cedric Coward (shoulder) and Jaylen Wells (shoulder) are downgraded from doubtful to out.

