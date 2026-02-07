Spencer (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Spencer is dealing with right ankle soreness and is in jeopardy of missing the second leg of this back-to-back set. If the 25-year-old guard isn't cleared to suit up, Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would likely see increased playing time, especially if Cedric Coward (shoulder) and Jaylen Wells (shoulder) are downgraded from doubtful to out.