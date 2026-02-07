Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Questionable to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spencer (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Spencer is dealing with right ankle soreness and is in jeopardy of missing the second leg of this back-to-back set. If the 25-year-old guard isn't cleared to suit up, Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would likely see increased playing time, especially if Cedric Coward (shoulder) and Jaylen Wells (shoulder) are downgraded from doubtful to out.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Pops for team-high 18 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Not starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Nets 16 points on seven shots•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Hands out 13 assists•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Drops 11 dimes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Starting sans Morant•