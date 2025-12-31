Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Quiet in loss Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spencer racked up seven points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and five assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 139-136 overtime loss to the 76ers.
Spencer scored single digits for the second straight game, a worrying trend for anyone still rostering him. With Ja Morant now healthy and playing his best basketball of the season, it appears that Spencer's role could be declining. With that said, Morant's next injury could be just around the corner, giving Spencer a slightly longer shelf-life. He remains a soft hold, specifically for managers needing assists and threes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Reverting to bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Double-double in Utah•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Logs first double-double in return•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Absent from injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Ruled out for Wednesday•