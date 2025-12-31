Spencer racked up seven points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and five assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 139-136 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Spencer scored single digits for the second straight game, a worrying trend for anyone still rostering him. With Ja Morant now healthy and playing his best basketball of the season, it appears that Spencer's role could be declining. With that said, Morant's next injury could be just around the corner, giving Spencer a slightly longer shelf-life. He remains a soft hold, specifically for managers needing assists and threes.