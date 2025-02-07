Spencer (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Spencer has been sidelined since early January after undergoing surgery on a broken left thumb. The rookie can be considered week-to-week until the team provides another update on his recovery.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Out with fractured thumb•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Won't play Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Logs meaningful minutes in win•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Rare appearance in win•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Puts up 14 points in blowout win•