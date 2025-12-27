Spencer won't start against the Bucks on Friday.

With Ja Morant (ankle) returning from a four-game absence, Spencer will slide to the second unit. The second-year sharpshooter is still expected to see significant minutes Friday, and he has averaged 19.4 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.