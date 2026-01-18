Spencer is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Magic on Sunday, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Ja Morant (calf) has been cleared to return from a six-game absence and will start Sunday, but Spencer should still see a healthy amount of playing time off the bench due to the former operating on a minutes restriction. Spencer started in each of the Grizzlies' last six games, and over that span he averaged 11.0 points, 9.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 threes over 29.7 minutes per game.