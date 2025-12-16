Spencer (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Spencer is set to miss his first game of the season due to personal reasons, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday against the Wizards. With the sharpshooter sidelined, Vince Williams and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are likely to see increased playing time, while Jahmai Mashack and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are candidates to enter the rotation.