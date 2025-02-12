Spencer (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Spencer won't play another game for the Grizzlies until after the All-Star break while working his way back from left thumb surgery. It remains uncertain when the rookie guard will get back on the floor for Memphis.
