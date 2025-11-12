Spencer contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 133-120 loss to the Knicks.

Spencer has been getting good usage off the bench as the backup point guard, averaging 9.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 threes per game. When Ty Jerome (calf) inevitably returns to the mix, his role may be a little murkier, but expect Spencer to continue contributing among the second unit.