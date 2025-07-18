Spencer finished with 16 points (6-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 92-88 Summer League loss to the Hawks.

Spencer has now scored 16 or more points in back-to-back games during the Las Vegas Summer League. He was one of four players for his squad to score in double figures.