Spencer racked up 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 96-86 win against the Trail Blazers.

Spencer had another strong offensive performance, dropping 15 or more points for the second straight game in the Summer League. The 24-year-old played in 25 regular-season games for Memphis during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 10.1 minutes per game.