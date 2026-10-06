Spencer finished with eight points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Monday's 132-123 preseason win over Atlanta.

Spencer came off the bench and shared the floor with Scotty Pippen for a portion of the contest, continuing an experiment Memphis utilized during training camp. Spencer is among several players competing for starting and rotation opportunities and offers valuable shooting after hitting 44.8 percent of his threes during the 2025-26 regular season.