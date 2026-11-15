Spencer finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 129-110 win over the Nets.

With Ty Jerome (hip) ruled out, Spencer drew the start for the second time this season. He played well, ending the night with a season high in points. The 26-year-old also had another efficient performance and has now shot at least 50.0 percent from deep in 12 of his 13 appearances during the 2026-27 campaign. If Jerome can't get back on the floor Monday in Washington, Spencer will presumably stay with the first five, potentially resulting in another above-average showing.