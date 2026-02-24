default-cbs-image
Spencer is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Kings.

Spencer will draw his first start since Jan. 30 with Cedric Coward (knee) still sidelined. In 14 starts this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 9.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per contest.

