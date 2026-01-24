Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Starting sans Morant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spencer will start Friday's game against the Pelicans.
With Ja Morant (elbow) unavailable, Spencer will get the starting nod against New Orleans. As a starter this month (six games), the 25-year-old guard has averaged 11.0 points, 9.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per tilt.
