default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Spencer will start against the Lakers on Sunday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

With Ja Morant (calf) unavailable, Spencer will get the starting nod for the fifth time on the campaign. In four starts so far this season, the sharpshooter has averaged 12.0 points, 9.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per contest.

More News