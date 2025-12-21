Spencer is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Spencer will return from a one-game absence for personal reasons in time to make his second start of the campaign. With Ja Morant (ankle) and Vince Williams (knee) sidelined, Spencer should see plenty of ball-handling duties Saturday. Spencer has scored in double figures in 10 straight games, averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 25.6 minutes.