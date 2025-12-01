Spencer posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three assists and one steal over 21 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 115-107 win over the Kings.

The second-year guard has found a groove from downtown to close out November. Spencer has drained multiple three-pointers in five straight games, averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 threes, 2.0 boards and 0.8 steals in 23.6 minutes from the second unit while shooting an eye-popping 60.0 percent (15-for-25) from beyond the arc. Spencer's minutes and shot volume have ticked up a bit while Ja Morant (calf) has been on the shelf, but the second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft's hot shooting might allow him to hang onto an elevated role even after Morant is back.