Spencer supplied two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 24 minutes during Monday's 114-113 loss to the Warriors.

Spencer matched his season low with two points, continuing to play off the bench behind Ty Jerome. Despite what has been a breakout campaign, Spencer's long-term value remains somewhat of a mystery. He now has plenty of competition for playing time, having to deal with the likes of Jerome, Scottie Pippen, Walter Clayton (calf) and eventually, Ja Morant (elbow). Spencer remains a soft hold in standard formats, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him let go in a few spots, given the uncertainty.