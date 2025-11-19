Spencer posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to San Antonio.

Spencer had been held in check over his previous two games heading into Tuesday's clash, putting up eight total points over that brief stretch. However, he was able to snap out of it by drilling three triples to lead the Memphis bench in scoring. Spencer continues to see solid usage in the second unit but has been inconsistent over his previous five appearances.