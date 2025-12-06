Spencer recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 107-98 victory over the Clippers.

The second-year guard is emerging as the floor general for the Grizzlies' second unit. Spencer has drained multiple three-pointers and scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 assists, 3.0 threes, 2.3 boards and 0.7 steals in 24.1 minutes a contest over that stretch. With Ty Jerome (calf) not expected to make his season debut until January, Spencer has a clear path to cementing his expanded role in the Memphis backcourt.