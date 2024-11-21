Spencer (ankle) recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block in nine minutes in Wednesday's 117-111 win over the 76ers.

A rookie second-round pick out of UConn, Spencer was cleared to make his NBA debut Wednesday after missing the Grizzlies' first 15 games of the season while recovering from a right ankle sprain. Due to the Grizzlies being without six players due to injury, Spencer was able to crack the rotation, albeit in a small role. Memphis could get Marcus Smart (illness), John Konchar (illness) and Vince Williams (ankle) back for its next game Saturday in Chicago, in which case Spencer would be a prime candidate to exit the rotation. As a two-way player, Spencer is likely to spend considerable time in the G League once the Grizzlies reclaim some health at the NBA level.