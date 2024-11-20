Spencer (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Spencer was given an estimated timetable of three weeks back on Nov. 1, so his potential return would provide a big boost to Memphis. Marcus Smart (illness) and John Konchar (illness) are doubtful Wednesday and Vince Williams (ankle) has been ruled out, so Spencer could see some rotation minutes if he gets the green light to play.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Out at least three more weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Still weeks away from playing•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Limited to start preseason•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Dealing with minor ankle sprain•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Shoots well from distance•
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Agrees to two-way deal•