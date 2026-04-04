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Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Won't play Sunday
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1 min read
Spencer (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Milwaukee.
Spencer is in danger of missing his second straight game, which could result in major minutes for Adama Bal. Check back for official word on Spencer's status closer to Sunday's tipoff.
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