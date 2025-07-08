Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Won't play vs. Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spencer (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Spencer joins Jaylen Wells and Javon Small as players who will rest for Memphis on Tuesday. Spencer hit seven three-pointers in the team's loss to the Jazz on Monday, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes on the floor.
