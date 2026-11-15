Boozer finished with 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's 129-110 win over the Nets.

Boozer recorded his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring performance to lead Memphis to its third win in the last four games. The rookie has played well in his first 13 regular-season games, averaging 15.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 31.5 minutes per contest. However, Boozer hasn't shot the ball well, draining just 28.4 percent of his attempts from behind the arc.