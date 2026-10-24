Boozer contributed 25 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 111-108 victory over the Warriors.

After some Opening Night jitters led to a 2-for-15 shooting effort in his NBA debut Wednesday, Boozer looked a lot more comfortable in his second game as he delivered what figures to be the first of many double-doubles. The third overall pick in the 2026 Draft has been thrust right into a significant role in the Grizzlies frontcourt, and he's looking up to the challenge in the early going, pulling down double-double boards in each of his first two contests and showing some intriguing distribution skills.